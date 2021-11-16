Economic recovery now taking hold; tax cut on petrol, diesel to augment purchasing power: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said numerous indicators suggest that economic recovery is now taking hold, however, the recovery remains uneven.

Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, the central bank governor said that contact-intensive services are still to regain their lost momentum. However, he said India has the potential to grow at a reasonably high pace in the post-pandemic scenario.

Das said private consumption can act as the backbone for economic growth and hailed the recent cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre and VAT by state governments. He said these cuts will augment purchasing power, which will further create space for higher consumption.

The RBI Governor said improvement has been observed in investment activities in the recent period. Besides, he said, the early financial results of July-September quarter suggest robust sales and resilient profitability, which can also create space for further investment by companies.

He also spoke about the new-age companies and said India has emerged as a top performer in the startup landscape.

The governor also asked banks to be investment-ready when the investment cycle picks up. Das took solace in the fast-improving balance sheets of banks, and said gross bad loans of banks have come down in the September quarter from the previous quarter. He also asked banks to improve their capital management process.

(More details to follow)