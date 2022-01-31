Economic Survey 2021-22: Govt projects 8-8.5% growth in FY23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha today. This comes ahead of the Budget announcements on February 1, scheduled to begin from 11am. The survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the Union Budget, projected an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in fiscal year 2022-23.

This projection comes against the 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22 looks into the supply-side issues to improve the Indian economy. It details the state of different sectors of the economy and reforms that should be taken subsequently to improve the growth of the economy.

(More details to be added)