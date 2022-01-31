Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: NEP has changed the face of education in India, says Prez Kovind

The Economic survey 2021-22 will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions. The policy guide will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon after President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses of Parliament. The Economic Survey 2022 is expected to project the GDP growth at around 9% for the next fiscal year (FY23). The survey is authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran. This will be the second time the Economic survey will be presented in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the earlier one being last year. The ray of optimism as the country recovers from the impact of the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year's economic survey.



11.38 am: Govt is ensuring sufficient funding to MSMEs: President Kovind



President Kovind said that more than 13 lakh MSME companies have benefitted from the government schemes and that the MSME sector has been India's backbone.



11.35 am: Govt is setting mega textile manufacturing parks to create more jobs, says President Kovind.

11.33 am: Govt has eased patent rules for startups, says President Kovind



President Ram Nath Kovind said that since 2016, 60,000 new startup firms across 56 sectors gave jobs to 6 lakh people. He added that in 2021, 40 unicorns worth over Rs 7,400 crore came up.



11.27 am: NEP has changed the face of education in India, says President Kovind



The president said 4.5 crore students have been granted scholarships last year, adding that women are getting entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA). National Education Policy (NEP) has changed the face of education in India, he said. President Kovind further stated that 10 Engineering colleges are ensuring education in regional languages now.



11.23 am: Prez highlights women-focused schemes of govt



The government has trained many self-help groups to make them independent, President Kovind said, adding that Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has helped many girls in the country. The president further stated that the government has also focused on raising the marriageable age for women. He said the government also stopped Triple Talaq.



11.20 am: India's agri exports increased by Rs 3 lakh crore in last year: Prez Kovind



President Ram Nath Kovind added that the government ensure more avenues for farmers to sell their produce. "The government ensured more avenues for farmers to sell produce. We have set up storage facilities to help farmers. The government has always focused on small farmers. Government has disbursed funds to 1,80,000 farmer families. We have also ensured infrastructure near farm areas," he noted.

11.19 am: Govt ensured housing rights for poor, says President Kovind.

11.15 am: President on government schemes.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the government is giving free ration every month to all the poor, says the president.



11.13 am: UPI transactions have greatly helped the citizens, says Prez Kovind.

11.10 am: Govt fully supporting pharma sector: Prez Kovind

Govt has brought PLI schemes for pharma sector. Ayurved and indigenous treatments are also benefiting from government schemes, President Kovind said.

11.07 am: More than 90% senior citizens have been administered at least one dose of COVID vaccine: Prez Kovind



"India worked as a team during Covid. India's vaccination programme has created world records. Over 90% senior citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine," President Ram Nath Kovind said.



11.04 am: President Kovind pays tribute to freedom fighters in Parliament.