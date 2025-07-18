ED conducts raid at Bhupesh Baghel’s son’s residence in connection with liquor scam

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the Bhilai residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with an alleged liquor scam.

In a post on social media, the office of Bhupesh Baghel said, “ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today. At Bhilai Niwas, ‘Saheb’ has sent the ED.” His post referred to his plans to raise the issue of trees being felled in Tamnar for the Adani and Mahagenco coal mines in Raigarh district.

ED officials arrived at the Bhilai house around 6:30 am in three vehicles. They were accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for security. Bhupesh Baghel who usually stays at the Raipur residence during the Assembly session was present at the Bhilai house when the raids started.

According to sources, the raids are part of an investigation into the liquor scam and alleged financial irregularities.

The federal probe agency conducted similar raids against Chaitanya Baghel in March this year. The ED earlier said Chaitanya Baghel was suspected to be the ‘recipient’ of the proceeds of crime of the alleged liquor scam. It said the Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.