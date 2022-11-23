ED has a strange problem and it's using QR codes to solve it!

The Enforcement Directorate is facing a unique problem and solving it digitally. The problem? Miscreants are forging ED summons and extorting money from gullible victims. The solution? Unique QR-coded summons.

Summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as well as Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) will now contain QR codes. According to the ED, the recipient can verify the genuineness and authenticity of the summons by scanning the QR code that will direct them to the ED portal where details of the summons can be seen by entering a passcode.

The QR code mechanism came after 10 members of an interstate gang were arrested on charges of trying to extort Rs 15-20 crore from senior executives of Nippon Paints. The fraudsters were attempting to settle a fake ED case.

The agency then issued a statement requesting people to not fall prey to scamsters impersonating their officials. It asked people to check the authenticity of the summons and other documents issued by the agencies.

Delhi Police arrested the kingpin, Akhilesh Mishra, along with other members; one of who came in a car with a Government of India sticker.

The ED has listed two ways of verifying summons – verifying through QR code or verifying by feeding the details of the summons.

One can scan the QR code printed on the summons which will redirect the user to the ED website, and enter the unique passcode on the summons that will show the contents of the summons. One can also go to the url – https://enforcementdirectorate.gov.in/, click on ‘Verify Your Summons’ menu that will redirect the user to the ED website page, where he or she can enter the summon number mentioned on the top of the summon and the unique passcode printed on the bottom of the summon.

