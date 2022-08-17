ED names Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a chargesheet against actress Jacqueline Fernandez today in connection with an extortion case. The directorate has named the actress as an accused in the Rs 215 crore extortion case. ED sources have said that Jacqueline Fernandez was a beneficiary of the extortion money. It has said that the actress was aware that Sukesh Chandrashekhar was a criminal and an extortionist.

The actress was gifted items worth Rs 10 crore by the conman. ED has attached assets of the actor worth more than Rs 7 crore.

(More details to be added)

