ED stops Church of South India bishop from flying to the UK

Church of South India (CSI) Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam was stopped by the immigration department officials at the behest of the Enforcement Directorate from flying to the UK from Thiruvanantham airport. The bishop was earlier questioned by the ED in connection with the seat scam at the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Karakonam, involving accumulation of unaccounted cash.

The ED had further summoned the bishop to appear at the Ernakulam office today.

The agency had also conducted raids at the CSI South Kerala diocese which houses the office of Bishop in Thiruvananthapuram. The raid was in connection with the Karakonam medical college scam case, where allegations of collection of huge amounts of cash for admissions into the institute were levelled.

Apart from the CSI South Kerala head office, the ED also raided the residences of Church Sabha Secretary TP Praveen and college director Bennet Abraham, as well as the Karakonam medical college.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint which claimed that MBBS and MD seats were being offered at the medical college in Karakonam, and that seats were not granted even after paying a capitation fee of Rs 92 lakh.

Both Rasalam and Abraham are among the accused in the case.

Meanwhile, CR Godwin, the Director of the Christian Education Board told the media that the crime branch had already conducted an enquiry in the matter. "As I said earlier, 25 people have filed cases against the medical college regarding capitation and the case was in the court. ED wants to know more about the case. We are happy to clarify, they are questioning the Bishop and he is happy to give answers to their questions. They reached at 6.30 AM and started the raid. They did not inform us earlier," Godwin said.

