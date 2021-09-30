Eight core industries' output grows 11.6% in Aug

The output of eight core industries, which is calculated by the Index of Eight Core Industries, grew 11.6% during August, showed data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

It stood at 133.5 in August 2021. The output increased mainly due to an uptick in production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity industries in the said month over the corresponding period of last year.

Also Read: India's July core sector output grows 9.4%

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had declined 8.5 per cent on-year to 117.6 in August 2020 on account of the fall in production of steel, refinery products and cement.

Meanwhile, the output of eight core sectors grew by 9.4 per cent in July 2021.

Cement production grew the most among all industries, at 36.3% in August 2021, as against August 2020.

Electricity generation expanded at 15.3% in August 2021. However sequential production declined when compared to July output.

The eight core industries have 40.27% weightage in terms of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).