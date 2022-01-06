Election Commission of India raises expenditure limit for candidates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday raised the existing election expenditure limit for candidates. ECI has raised the ceiling limit of expenditure for both elections for Parliamentary constituencies and Assembly constituencies.

Expenditure limits for candidates have been enhanced from Rs 54 lakh-Rs 70 lakh to Rs 75 lakh-Rs 90 lakh for Parliamentary constituencies. The limit has been raised from Rs 20 lakh-Rs 28 lakh to Rs 28 lakh-Rs 40 lakh for Assembly constituencies. These revised limits will be applicable in all upcoming elections.

These revised limits have been notified by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Legislative Department, noted the ECI in an official notification.

The last major revision in the election expenditure limit for candidates was carried out in 2014, which was further increased by 10 per cent in 2020. The same year, ECI also formed to study the cost factors and other related issues, and make suitable recommendations.

The committee was comprised of Harish Kumar, retd. IRS Officer,Umesh Sinha, Secretary General and Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner in Election Commission of India.

The committee had invited suggestions from political parties, Chief Electoral Officers and Election Observers. It found that there has been an increase in the number of electors and the Cost Inflation Index has also gone up since 2014. It also factored into the changing modes of campaigning, which is gradually shifting to virtual campaigning.

"Having regard to demand from political parties to raise existing election expenditure limit for candidates and increase in electors from 2014 to 2021 from 834 million to 936 million (up by 12.23 %) and rise in Cost Inflation Index from 2014-15 to 2021-22 from 240 to 317 (up by 32.08%), the Committee furnished its recommendations to enhance the ceiling limit," read the notification.