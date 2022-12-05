Electoral bonds on sale from today: List of 29 authorised SBI branches that’ll encash

The government has authorised the issue and encashment of electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches of State Bank of India, starting today till December 12.

The official notification by the Ministry of Finance stated that the electoral bonds will be valid for 15 days from the date of issue, and no payment will be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after the expiry date.

The electoral bond deposited by the eligible political party will be credited on the same day, it said.

The government notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 on January 2, 2018. As per the provisions, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. An individual can buy electoral bonds either singly or jointly with other individuals.

Only political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that has secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes in the last general election to the House of People or the Legislative Assembly of the state will be eligible to receive electoral bonds.

The electoral bonds can be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank.

The electoral bonds can be encashed in the following SBI branches:

Delhi – Parliament Street branch

Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh – Chandigarh main branch

Himachal Pradesh – Shimla main branch

Jammu and Kashmir – Badami Bagh branch, Srinagar

Uttarakhand – Dehradun main branch

Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu – Gandhinagar branch

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal main branch

Chhattisgarh – Raipur main branch

Rajasthan – Jaipur main branch

Maharashtra – Mumbai main branch

Goa, Lakshadweep – Panaji main branch

Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow main branch

Odisha – Bhubaneswar main branch

West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar – Kolkata main branch

Bihar – Patna main branch

Jharkhand – Ranchi main branch

Sikkim – Gangtok branch

Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar branch

Nagaland – Kohima branch

Assam – Guwahati branch

Manipur – Imphal branch

Meghalaya – Shillong branch

Mizoram – Aizawl branch

Tripura – Agartala branch

Andhra Pradesh – Visakhapatnam branch

Telangana – Hyderabad main branch

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry – Chennai main branch

Karnataka – Bengaluru main branch

Kerala – Thiruvananthapuram branch

Also read: RBI’s Digital Rupee will be a game changer, says SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

Also read: SBI Festive Offer: Discounts on home loans to end soon; rates as low as 8.40%