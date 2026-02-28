Electric car prices to be at par with Ice engine in six months: Gadkari

The prices of electric four and two wheelers will be at par with the petrol and diesel vehicles in coming six months while the maintenance cost of electric vehicles will be one-fifth of ICE engine, said Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the Business Today Banking and Economy Summit, Gadkari said that there has been lot of progress in adoption of electric vehicle in various segment.

“Lithium ion battery prices have come down from $150 per kilowatt per hour to $55 per kilowatt per hour. Within next six months, prices of petrol and diesel electric cars and scooter will be same with the cost of running EVs one-fifth and pollution zero,” said the minister responding to a question that adoption of EV is slow in the market due to higher prices.

One the infrastructure development in the country, especially highway, the minister said that for the first time logistics cost in the country has come to single digit, which is at par with the US, China and European countries.

He said that there are 40 access control highways under construction which is expected to reduce travel time between several cities by several hours. “Delhi-Dehradun travel time be 2 hours and similar will be Delhi-Jaipur. Mumbai-Bengaluru will be cut short by several hours. In coming months, one will see people opting for road over air travel,” the minister added.

He also mentioned about the electric and hydrogen trucks being manufactured by auto OEMS in the country and plans to introduce them on pilot basis on 10 national highways. “Hydrogen is a fuel for future. We will be energy exporter in future from the present Rs 22 lakh core oil import bill,” he added.

He also talked about reforms in bidding for highways projects and growing interest among players under the BoT model of highway construction.

Watch the full interview here