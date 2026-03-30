Elevated crude prices could derail India's FY27 deficit target despite buffers: ICRA report 

India’s fiscal outlook for FY2027 is set to face fresh pressure as the ongoing West Asia conflict drives a sharp spike in global crude oil and natural gas prices, complicating the government’s budget calculations despite existing buffers, according to an ICRA report.

The report cautions that even if tensions ease soon, energy prices are likely to remain above budgeted assumptions, posing risks to subsidy outgo and revenue streams.

Advertisement

Energy price surge adds to fiscal stress

Global energy markets have seen significant volatility amid the conflict. Crude oil prices have surged sharply, while LNG prices have nearly doubled in recent weeks, driven by supply disruptions and logistical bottlenecks.

This rise is expected to have a cascading impact on India’s fiscal math, given its heavy dependence on energy imports.

Subsidy burden set to rise

Higher energy prices are likely to inflate subsidy requirements across sectors:

Fertiliser subsidy could exceed budget estimates by around Rs 40,000 crore due to higher input costs and import exposure.

LPG under-recoveries are projected to rise to nearly Rs 20,000 crore in FY2027.

These pressures could necessitate additional fiscal support during the year.

Excise duty cuts may hit revenues

Advertisement

To shield consumers and support oil marketing companies (OMCs), the government may consider cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel, ICRA said in its report.

A Rs 3 per litre reduction could result in a revenue loss of Rs 45,000-50,000 crore, highlighting the trade-off between managing inflation and protecting fiscal health, the report added.

Corporate tax, dividend flows at risk

Elevated crude prices are also expected to weigh on corporate profitability, particularly for downstream oil companies. This could lead to:

Lower corporate tax collections

Reduced dividend payouts from public sector oil firms

Broader economic pressures from higher input costs may further impact overall tax revenues.

Buffers may limit damage, but risks remain

The government has some cushions to absorb the shock:

Advertisement

The Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) can be used to offset revenue and expenditure pressures.

Expenditure savings, historically averaging around Rs. 1.8 trillion annually, may create fiscal space.

Strong small savings inflows and lower borrowing requirements could provide additional support.

However, these buffers may only partially mitigate the impact if elevated energy prices persist.

Fiscal deficit target faces upside risks

ICRA has flagged that a prolonged period of high crude and gas prices could pose “sizeable upside risks” to the government’s fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP for FY2027. The extent of the impact will depend largely on how long the conflict continues and how energy markets respond.

With inflation concerns, subsidy pressures, and revenue risks all in play, the government faces a tightrope walk in FY2027. While fiscal buffers provide some comfort, sustained geopolitical tensions could test the limits of India’s budget management, the report added.