The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Saturday slashed the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to more than a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent, PTI reported.

The move comes as a major hit to the earnings of over 60 million subscribers. This is the lowest since 1977-78 when the EPF interest rate was 8 per cent.

(More details to follow...)