EPFO reports record-breaking net addition of 20.06 lakh members in May 2025

EPFO enrolled 9.42 lakh new subscribers, an 11.04% rise over April 2025, signalling expanding employment opportunities and heightened awareness of social security benefits. 

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025 6:05 PM IST
EPFO reports record-breaking net addition of 20.06 lakh members in May 2025Top contributors to net payroll additions were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has reported its highest-ever monthly net addition of 20.06 lakh members in May 2025, marking a historic milestone since the inception of payroll data tracking in April 2018. This reflects a 4.79% growth over April 2025 and a 2.84% year-on-year increase compared to May 2024. 

Union Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attributed this achievement to the pro-youth, pro-worker reforms driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, emphasizing that the government's continued focus on ease of doing business and inclusive growth is fueling formal employment expansion. 

“This is a testament to the strengthening of India’s organized workforce and the government’s commitment to building a robust labour ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat,” Mandaviya said. 

Key Highlights from EPFO Payroll Data  

New Members Enrolled: EPFO enrolled 9.42 lakh new subscribers, an 11.04% rise over April 2025, signaling expanding employment opportunities and heightened awareness of social security benefits. 

Youth Employment Trends: The 18-25 age group accounted for 5.60 lakh new additions, representing 59.48% of total new members. This reflects a 14.53% monthly rise and a continuation of the trend of young, first-time job seekers joining the organized workforce. 

Rejoined Members: 16.11 lakh members rejoined EPFO after previous exits, showing a 2.12% increase over April and a robust 14.27% growth year-on-year. These figures highlight growing job mobility while preserving long-term social security coverage. 

Women Workforce Participation: Female enrolment saw a steady rise, with 2.62 lakh new women subscribers in May — up 7.08% from April. Net female payroll addition stood at 4.25 lakh, marking a 15.04% year-on-year surge, reflecting growing female participation in the formal economy. 

State-wise Performance 

Top contributors to net payroll additions were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, collectively accounting for nearly 60% of the total. Maharashtra alone contributed 20.33% of the new payroll. 

Industry Trends 

Growth in payroll additions was most prominent in sectors such as: 

  • Expert Services (44.61% of additions, predominantly manpower suppliers) 
  • Textiles 
  • Cleaning & Sweeping Services 
  • Electrical, Mechanical & General Engineering 
  • Finance 
  • Garments Manufacturing 

The steady rise in EPFO memberships reflects increased formalization of the workforce, expanding job opportunities for the youth and women, and a maturing awareness around long-term financial security among employees.

Published on: Jul 21, 2025 6:05 PM IST
