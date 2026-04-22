Ethanol blending may change soon: Here’s how the shift beyond E20 will happen

The government is likely to notify a regulatory framework to enable testing of higher ethanol fuel blends such as E85 and E100, marking the next phase of India’s ethanol roadmap after the nationwide rollout of E20, sources told Business Today.

The notification is expected within a week and will allow industry-wide testing of vehicles using higher ethanol blends before any decision on large-scale deployment.

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Framework to enable structured testing

According to sources, the move is aimed at formalising a standardised testing regime for higher ethanol fuels, including protocols for vehicle performance, emissions, and durability.

The regulation will enable automakers and other stakeholders to conduct controlled, large-scale trials, providing data to support future policy decisions on expanding ethanol use beyond current limits.

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Consultations with automakers underway

The government has already held discussions with automakers to assess vehicle readiness and define testing requirements for E85–E100 blends, sources said.

These consultations are focused on evaluating:

Engine compatibility with higher ethanol content

Impact on fuel efficiency and emissions

Infrastructure and supply considerations

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Why are new rules needed

India has achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending (E20) and mandated a nationwide rollout from April 1, 2026. However, the existing policy framework does not extend to higher blends such as E85 or E100.

As a result, fresh regulations are required to establish technical standards and compliance mechanisms before scaling up their use.

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Next phase of ethanol push

The proposed framework signals the government’s intent to explore higher ethanol blends as part of its broader strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and boost domestic biofuel production.

However, large-scale adoption will depend on the outcomes of testing and the readiness of both vehicles and fuel supply chains.