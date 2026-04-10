'Even in our most hopeful scenario...': IMF flags global growth downgrade

IMF-World Bank spring meetings: Setting the tone for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2026, Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva warned that the global economy is entering a more fragile phase, with growth prospects now tilting downward even under the most optimistic assumptions.

In her curtain-raiser address, Georgieva said the world economy, once buoyed by strong momentum from technology investment and supportive financial conditions is now being tested by a fresh geopolitical shock stemming from the Middle East conflict.

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“Even in our most hopeful scenario, we would have a downgrade,” she noted, highlighting that the economic damage from disrupted infrastructure, fractured supply chains, and weakened confidence is already embedded in the outlook.

At the core of the disruption is a sharp energy shock. Global oil and gas flows have been significantly affected, driving up prices and straining supply chains. Benchmark Brent crude oil prices surged in the immediate aftermath of the conflict and, while easing from their peak, remain elevated enough to sustain inflationary pressures across economies.

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The consequences are cascading across sectors. Shortages in refined fuels such as diesel and jet fuel are impacting transportation and trade, while higher fertiliser and logistics costs are worsening global food insecurity. The IMF estimates that millions more people are being pushed into hunger, adding to an already fragile global backdrop.

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Georgieva outlined three primary channels through which the shock is transmitting: higher input costs and supply shortages, rising inflation expectations, and tightening financial conditions. While long-term inflation expectations remain anchored for now, she cautioned that central banks must stay vigilant to prevent a more persistent inflation cycle.

The burden of adjustment, however, will not be evenly distributed. Oil-importing economies with limited fiscal space, particularly in vulnerable regions are expected to face the most acute pressures, while even energy exporters remain exposed to broader global spillovers.

As policymakers prepare to convene in Washington, Georgieva emphasised the need for coordinated and disciplined responses. She urged governments to avoid non-targeted subsidies and protectionist measures, instead favouring targeted, temporary support for the most vulnerable.