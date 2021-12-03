EVs to cost same as petrol, diesel vehicles in next two years: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said during the Agenda Aaj Tak 2021 conclave that electric vehicles (scooters, auto-rickshaws and cars) will cost equal to petrol and diesel vehicles in the next two years.

“Electric scooter, auto-rickshaw and car will be equal to that of petrol-diesel cars and auto-rickshaw in next two years,” said Gadkari. He also mentioned that electric vehicles are cost-effective when compared to petrol and diesel vehicles.

The Union Minister explained, “Electric vehicles are cost-effective. For example, if your car is powered by petrol then you must be spending at least Rs 20,000 per month on petrol. But if the same car is an electric vehicle, then you will have to spend only Rs 1,500 per month. You saved Rs 18,000 per month here only. “

Union Minister @Nitin_Gadkari on govt's #ElectricVehicles plan, says prices for electric scooter, auto-rickshaw and car will be equal to those of petrol-diesel cars and two-wheelers in next 2 years.



During this event, Gadkari also talked about the rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR region. “Whenever I am in Delhi, I get infection early morning due to pollution. We all are getting affected due to the pollution. In Delhi alone, Air Quality Index (AQI) has gone to 450-500.”

Gadkari believes that there are several reasons behind it and one of those reasons is petrol and diesel cars. He mentioned that the government’s policy is “import-substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous.”

He also highlighted that the fares of electric luxury buses will go down in a few months’ time. Gadkari noted, “I am telling you with full responsibility that luxury buses like Volvo, which will come in 3-4 months. Ticket fares for air conditioned buses to and from Delhi- Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh will 20-25 percent less compared to [that of a] diesel bus. This will result in lower pollution levels. Thus, it is win-win for all.”

The minister, known for his no-nonsense approach, also talked about the cost-saving done in running public transport on bio-ethanol. “Mumbai has BEST. It is a diesel-powered bus and has a per kilometre cost of Rs 115. We ran a bus on bio-ethanol in Nagpur and it cost Rs 78 per km. We purchased electric buses in Pune and other parts of India and they have a per kilometre cost of Rs 50 per km.”

