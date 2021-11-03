Excise duty on petrol to be cut by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10

On the eve of Diwali, the government on Wednesday announced cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The prices of petrol and diesel will come down accordingly.

The reduced excise duty will come into effect from tomorrow, the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

"The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol. The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season," it said.

