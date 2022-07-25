EXCLUSIVE: IT department clocks 3 crore IT returns; 40 lakh over weekend

The Income Tax department has clocked more than three crore IT returns by Monday, department officials said.

Of these, 40 lakh IT returns were filed over the weekend, officials told Business Today.

The department is expecting around one crore ITR filings in the coming weekend.

Officials also said that to be able to keep the filing process smooth, regular reviews are being done to check glitches on the Income Tax portal.

Further, unlike previous occasions, this year, the ITR filing deadline may not be extended.

Officials had formerly told Business Today that they are “confident of a good number of IT return submissions” by July 31.

Although ITR might be filed after the deadline passes, a late filing fee could be imposed on tax-filers after the designated date.

If the individual’s yearly income is above Rs 5 lakh per annum, the late fees will be Rs 5,000. If the income is below Rs 5 lakh per annum, the late fee is Rs 1,000.

The department recently acknowledged that taxpayers were facing issues in the e-filing portal. On July 2, 2022, the income tax department on its official Twitter handle said that software provider Infosys is taking "proactive measures" to deal with the 'irregular traffic' on the portal.