Exporters of wheat flour, maida and semolina need quality certificate for shipments

Exporters of wheat flour or atta, maida and semolina will have to obtain a quality certificate from the Export Inspection Council for outbound shipments, according to a government notification.

In July, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, had stated that exporters of these commodities would need approval of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on export of wheat for the shipments.

"Export policy or items -- wheat flour, maida, samolina (rava/sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant atta -- remains free but export shall be subject to recommendation of inter ministerial constituted for allowing export of wheat," the DGFT said on Monday.

"Export of all the shipments approved by IMC shall be allowed subject to issuance of quality certificate by Export Inspection Council or its EIAs (export inspection agency) at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata," it added.

It said provisions regarding transitional arrangement would not be applicable under this notification.

"Necessary modalities with regard to quality of these items will be notified separately," it said, adding the notification will come into effect from August 14.

Further, it said during the period from August 8 till August 14, consignments of maida and semolina will be allowed to be exported where loading on the ship has commenced before this notification and where consignment has been handed over to the customs (prior to this notification) and is registered in their system.

In 2021-22, India exported wheat flour worth USD 246.57 million.

In May, India banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of the crop being hit by a scorching heat wave.