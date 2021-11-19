Farm laws repealed: ‘Pained we failed to explain benefits to some farmers,’ says Narendra Singh Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the bills would have benefitted the farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intentions to bring revolutionary challenges in farmers’ lives were very clear from the get-go.

“The PM had brought the three bills that were passed by the Parliament. They would’ve benefitted farmers; behind it were PM’s clear intentions to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. But I’m pained that we failed to explain benefits to some farmers of the nation,” Tomar told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, farmers’ unions like Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said that while they commend the Centre for today’s announcement on repealing the farm laws, the protests won’t be over until and unless these laws are repealed fully in Parliament.

“Agitation isn’t ending. Who told you the agitation is ending? It’ll continue, the 9-member committee of Samyukta Morcha is being held today. If the government wants to put forth their side, they should do it there. We’ll legally work on things they say at the conference,” BKU’s Rakesh Tikait said.

The repealing of the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2020), The Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities Bill (Amendment) Bill, 2020, came after farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at the borders of Delhi, Haryana and Noida since November 28 last year. They have been demanding a complete repeal of the farm laws.

