Farm laws to be repealed: Highlights from PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today at 9 am. The primary focus of this address was farmers’ issues and agricultural laws. The Prime Minister also touched upon issues like the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. PM Modi also wished Indians on Dev Deepawali and Gurupurab. The Prime Minister said that the constitutional procedures to repeal all the three farm laws will begin from the upcoming Parliamentary session.

Here are top 10 highlights from the Prime Minister’s speech

1. The Prime Minister said that the objective of these farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. He also added that the government has decided to repeal all three farm laws.

2. “Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session that begins later this month, we will complete the constitutional process of repeal[ing] all three agricultural laws,” PM Modi stated.

3. “When I became PM in 2014, the government prioritised farmers’ welfare and development… Many people are [unaware] of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival,” the Prime Minister said.

4. PM Modi mentioned that the government adopted an all-round approach and worked on seeds, insurance, markets and savings. Besides ensuring good quality seeds, the government also connected farmers with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card and micro irrigation.

5. “We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it,” he said.

6. He further noted that the government took several steps to ensure that farmers get the right price for their produce in return for their hard work and India’s rural market infrastructure has also been strengthened. The PM also talked about increasing MSP but also creating record government procurement stores.

7. The Prime Minister greeted Indians on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. PM also talked about the learnings of Guru Nanak ji, the first Sikh guru.

8. “Guru Nanak ji said Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea. It means that only by taking the path of service to the nation can life turn out well. Our government has been working with this sense of service, to make the lives of people easy,” the PM said.

9. He also talked about the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor between India and Pakistan and said that he is happy that the corridor has been reopened after one-and-a-half years.

10.This address will be followed by the Prime Minister handing over the Advanced Electric Warfare (EW) system to the Indian Navy and inaugurating agricultural development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.