Festive cheer for central govt staff! Maharashtra, Kerala employees to get salary, pension in advance

The central government staff in Kerala and Maharashtra are all set for a festive bonanza as the government has decided to release salary in advance on account of Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals.

A finance ministry memorandum issued on August 11 said, "In view of Onam and Ganpati festival, the government have decided that salary/ pension/wages of all central government employees in the state of Kerala and Maharashtra may be drawn and disbursed by the central government offices (including defence post and telecommunications) on 19/08/2021 (Kerala) and 18/09/2021 (Maharashtra)."

"The wages of industrial employees of Central Government serving in the state of Kerala and Maharashtra may also be disbursed in advance as per the dates given above," the memorandum added.

"The pension of all central government pensioners in the state of Kerala Maharashtra may also be dispersed by the bank as per the date given above," the memorandum said.

The move seems to be aimed at boosting demand and consumption amid the festive season.