Final call to be taken on resumption of commercial international flights, say govt sources

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) along with key officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed to lift the ban on scheduled international commercial flights to and from the country from March 1. Although, final call is yet to be taken. "The decision is yet to be taken by Minister and Health Min officials," shares a government source on the basis of anonymity.

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in India is currently in effect till February 28. This continues the scheduled international passenger flight ban which has been in place in India since March 23, 2020. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

India currently has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan.

Govt has been holding meetings on discussing the Omicron Variant, and is hopeful of providing a flexible travel experience for passengers looking to fly out of India.

Last week, the Ministry of Health issued a statement and informed that besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), the option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.

“All travellers will self-monitor their health for the next 14 days of arrival. If travellers under self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number," the ministry said.