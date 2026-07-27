India is moving towards polymer banknotes. The government has approved a Reserve Bank of India proposal to introduce one billion pieces each of ₹10 and ₹20 polymer banknotes, first for field trials, and then for regular issuance if those trials succeed.

The approval was confirmed by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to questions raised in the Lok Sabha.

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Why polymer notes

The RBI's case for the switch rests on durability. According to international studies cited by the central bank, polymer banknotes last significantly longer than their paper counterparts, a practical argument for a country that circulates currency at scale. The field trial phase is designed to test how the notes perform in Indian conditions before any wider rollout.

What this means for digital payments

The introduction of polymer notes is currently in its early stages, and the RBI has been measured about drawing conclusions. The bank told the government that any impact on digital payment systems, if there is one, can only be assessed after the notes enter regular circulation. The broader point made by the RBI is that banknotes and digital payment systems are not competing tools but complementary ones, both available to the public simultaneously.

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Paper currency is not being replaced

This is the most important clarification to come out of the Lok Sabha reply. Polymer banknotes are proposed to be issued alongside existing paper-based notes, not instead of them. There is no proposal under consideration to phase out paper currency in favour of polymer substrate-based notes.