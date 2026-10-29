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Finance Ministry projects Q2 GDP growth at 7.35%

Finance Ministry projects Q2 GDP growth at 7.35%

Monthly Economic Review says domestic demand, investment activity and structural reforms to support growth in rest of FY27

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 7:18 PM IST
Finance Ministry projects Q2 GDP growth at 7.35%The Indian economy is estimated to have grown by 7.35% in the second quarter of the fiscal

The Indian economy is estimated to have grown by 7.35% in the second quarter of the fiscal, as per the finance ministry’s nowcasting model, and domestic demand, investment activity and structural reforms are expected to support growth through the remainder of the year.

“Building on growth of 7.8% in Q1, the Department’s nowcasting model estimates real GDP growth at 7.35% in Q2 FY27,”said the finance ministry’s Monthly Economic Review (MER), which was released on Thursday.

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This indicates that while the economy has slowed in the second quarter of the fiscal year compared to the first quarter amidst geopolitical tensions and a weak rupee, GDP growth continues to be robust at over 7%. Official estimates of GDP growth in the second quarter will be released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on November 30.

“While persistent geopolitical frictions, energy price volatility and global financial tightening remain key headwinds, the Indian economy may remain well-positioned to sustain its expansionary trajectory through the rest of FY27,”the report said.

The MER noted that going forward, the near-term industrial outlook remains supported by firm production, strengthening order flows, improved manufacturing sentiment and robust industrial credit. The Reserve Bank of India’s October assessment also noted that strong capacity utilisation, robust credit flows and the government’s focus on infrastructure are expected to sustain investment activity, it further said.

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However, the MER highlighted the uncertainty around energy prices, supply-chain pressures and geopolitical developments that remain relevant for manufacturing costs and investment decisions. “Sustaining industrial momentum while translating policy support into greater production at scale, higher domestic value addition and stronger export competitiveness will remain important,” it said.

While near-term inflation dynamics will be shaped by a combination of domestic food supply management, global energy volatility, and systemic liquidity conditions, the report underlined that India’s external position remains stable in a challenging global environment.

It further stated that supported by a comfortable foreign exchange reserve buffer and steady upgrades to national growth projections, India’s economic fundamentals provide a solid foundation to navigate uncertainties while driving long-term, sustainable growth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 6:40 PM IST
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