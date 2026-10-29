This indicates that while the economy has slowed in the second quarter of the fiscal year compared to the first quarter amidst geopolitical tensions and a weak rupee, GDP growth continues to be robust at over 7%. Official estimates of GDP growth in the second quarter will be released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on November 30.

“While persistent geopolitical frictions, energy price volatility and global financial tightening remain key headwinds, the Indian economy may remain well-positioned to sustain its expansionary trajectory through the rest of FY27,”the report said.

The MER noted that going forward, the near-term industrial outlook remains supported by firm production, strengthening order flows, improved manufacturing sentiment and robust industrial credit. The Reserve Bank of India’s October assessment also noted that strong capacity utilisation, robust credit flows and the government’s focus on infrastructure are expected to sustain investment activity, it further said.

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However, the MER highlighted the uncertainty around energy prices, supply-chain pressures and geopolitical developments that remain relevant for manufacturing costs and investment decisions. “Sustaining industrial momentum while translating policy support into greater production at scale, higher domestic value addition and stronger export competitiveness will remain important,” it said.

While near-term inflation dynamics will be shaped by a combination of domestic food supply management, global energy volatility, and systemic liquidity conditions, the report underlined that India’s external position remains stable in a challenging global environment.

It further stated that supported by a comfortable foreign exchange reserve buffer and steady upgrades to national growth projections, India’s economic fundamentals provide a solid foundation to navigate uncertainties while driving long-term, sustainable growth.