FinMin releases grant worth Rs 13,385.70 cr to rural local bodies in 25 states

The Ministry of Finance's Department of Expenditure on Monday released Rs 3,385.7 crore to 25 states for providing grants to the rural local bodies. Released as per the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations, it is the 1st instalment of the 'Tied Grant' of 2021-22.

UP received the highest grant at Rs 2,162.4 crore, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 1,292.1 crore and Bihar at Rs 1,112.7 crore. So far this year, the central government has released funds worth Rs 25,129.98 crore.

Tied grants are released to rural local bodies for improving sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free status and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling. Of the total grant-in-aid allocated for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60 per cent is 'Tied Grant'.

It's earmarked for national priorities like drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation. The remaining 40 per cent is 'Untied Grant' and is to be utilised at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for location-specific felt needs, except for the payment of salaries.

Tied grants are meant to ensure the availability of additional funds to the rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the state for sanitation and drinking water under the centrally sponsored schemes.

The states are required to transfer the grants to the rural local bodies within 10 working days of their receipt from the government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest.

