Fiscal deficit in April-Aug stands at Rs 4.7 lakh cr: Govt

India's federal fiscal deficit in April-August, the first five months of the fiscal year, stood at 4.68 trillion rupees, or 31.1% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts were 6.45 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 12.77 trillion rupees, the data showed.

