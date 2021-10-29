Fiscal deficit in April-Sept at Rs 5.3 lakh cr; 35% of FY22 target

India's fiscal deficit for April-September quarter stood at Rs 5.27 lakh crore, which is around 35 per cent of the budget estimates. The government's total expenditure during the period stood at 46.7 per cent of the budget estimates vs 48.6 per cent last year.

The government has received Rs 10,99,166 crore (55.6 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) up to September, 2021, comprising Rs 9,20,692 crore tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 1,60,356 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 18,118 crore of non-debt capital receipts, a Finance Ministry statement said on Friday.

It said the net debt capital receipts consists of recovery of loans Rs 9,003 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 9,115 crore.

The ministry said Rs 2,60,146 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by government up to September, 2021.

More details are being added.