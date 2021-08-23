FM launches National Monetisation Pipeline; assets worth Rs 6 lakh cr to be sold in 4 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Monetisation Pipeline today. Through the NMP, the government will be listing out its infrastructure assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore to be sold over the next four years, according to the finance ministry

The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets. Besides providing visibility to investors, the NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government.

"National Monetization Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetized or under-utilized," said the Finance Minister while addressing a press conference.

She added that by bringing in private participation, the government is are going to monetize its assets better. "Whatever resource that you obtained by monetization, you are able to put in for further investment into infrastructure building," she explained. She conveyed that this year's Budget had identified infrastructure as a key focus for public spending.

"For those who have this question in mind -- are we selling away the lands? No. National Monetization Pipeline is talking about brownfield assets that need to be better monetized," noted the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman explained that the ownership of assets will remain with the government. "There will be a mandatory hand back. They (private sector partners) will have to give it back after a certain time," she added.

Sitharaman further added that is important that the country recognises that the time has come for making the most of our assets.

"It's a remarkable step forward & it is all been assured by the Finance Minister's budget of 2021-22, and also denotes the PM's unambiguous commitment that infrastructure growth & economic growth in India will be private sector-led, said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.

"This govt is committed to making greater opportunities available for the private sector participation including in infrastructure. Infrastructure has huge multiplier effects. This is the next step in mobilising private capital for the development of infrastructure," he added.

