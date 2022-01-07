FM Sitharaman chairs review meeting with heads of PSBs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired a review meeting with the heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs). During the review meeting held in New Delhi, the bankers told Sitharaman that they were confident that PSBs are adequately capitalised and banks are prepared for any stress scenarios in future.

The review meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad and Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Debasish Panda, along with senior officials of the DFS.

Sitharaman conveyed to the bankers to continue supporting agriculture sector, farmers, retail sector and MSMEs.

The Finance Minister noted that the business outlook is progressively improving in spite of the headwinds from global development and Omicron spread. She underlined that contact intensive sectors may require more support to help them fight against the pandemic.

On the credit demand front, Sitharaman said that credit demand is expected to pick up on account of growth in retails segments, improvement in overall macroeconomic prospects and improving financial health of borrowers.

While bankers pointed out that PSBs have observed an improvement in the repayment culture in the country.

In an official statement, the Finance Ministry noted that PSBs recorded net profit of Rs 31,820 crore in FY 2020-2 which is the highest in last 5 financial years.

Net profit of Rs 31,145 crore for the first half of FY2021-22 was almost equal to that of FY 2020-21. The ministry added PSBs have effected a recovery of Rs 5,49,327 crore during the last 7 financial years.

The Finance Minister also thanked the bankers for extraordinarily supporting the country from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She attributed the success of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to the collective efforts of the banking community.

The ministry explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, PSBs have performed well in various government schemes like ECLGS. Of the extended limit of Rs 4.5 lakh crore of ECLGS, 64.4 per cent or Rs 2.9 lakh crore has been sanctioned up to November 2021.

"Over 13.5 lakh small units survived pandemic due to ECLGS, saved MSME loans worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore from slipping into non-performing assets, and saved livelihood for approx. 6 crore families," noted the ministry.

