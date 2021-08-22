FM Sitharaman to launch the National Monetisation Pipeline on Aug 23

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline on August 23.

The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the Centre's brownfield infrastructure assets.

Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government.

Under this, the Centre is finalising Rs 6 lakh crore worth of infrastructure assets, including national highways and power grid pipelines, which would be monetised.

Also Read: Govt finalising plan to monetise Rs 6 lakh cr infra assets: DIPAM Secy

The Union Budget 2021-22 laid a lot of emphasis on asset monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure and included a number of key announcements.

The NMP book will be released in the presence of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Amitabh Kant, and Secretaries of relevant line ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline.

The government is viewing asset monetisation as a strategy for the augmentation and maintenance of infrastructure, and not just a funding mechanism.