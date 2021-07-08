Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here in the wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness.

"Former CM Virbhadra Singh ji died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital here around 4 am due to multi-organ failure," Dr Janak Raj, senior medical superintendent of the IGMC told PTI.

Singh, 87, was earlier suffering from Coronavirus and was admitted to the Max hospital on April 13.

After he had recovered and was discharged from the hospital, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the IGMC a few days ago.

He was on ventilator for the last two days, sources close to him said.

Singh has been a six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.