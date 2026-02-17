From HAMMER missiles to AI centre: India, France deepen strategic partnership with new deals in defence, AI, skilling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a sweeping expansion of bilateral cooperation, unveiling more than 20 agreements and outcomes across defence, technology, innovation, skilling, trade, health and cultural exchanges. The announcements followed high-level talks in Mumbai during Macron’s three-day official visit to India, which also includes his participation in the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Framing the partnership against a backdrop of global uncertainty, both leaders positioned the India–France relationship as a stabilising force amid geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation and technological realignments. "Today the world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability", Modi said, describing France as one of India’s oldest and most trusted strategic partners. He added that the two countries have infused their ties with “unprecedented depth and energy,” culminating in the elevation of relations to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

President Macron echoed similar sentiments, calling the bilateral relationship “remarkable and unique,” rooted in trust, openness and shared ambition. Both leaders underscored their commitment to strategic autonomy, multilateralism and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, defence industrialisation and critical technologies.

A major outcome of the visit was the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, described by Modi as a move to transform the relationship into a "Partnership of the People." "Our goal during the India-France Year of Innovation is to strengthen people-to-people connections because innovation doesn't happen in isolation, but through collaboration," said Modi.

Under this initiative, the countries are set to link industries and innovators in sectors such as defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies. "We will build strong networks between startups and MSMEs," PM Modi stated, as both leaders pledged to facilitate exchanges among students and researchers, and develop new centres for joint innovation.

Key developments: Top 10 points

Elevation of ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership, signalling deeper strategic, economic and technological alignment.

Launch of the India–France Year of Innovation, focused on strengthening people-to-people ties and collaboration among startups, MSMEs, academia and industry.

New institutions announced, including the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

Defence cooperation expanded, days after India cleared a proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France under a government-to-government framework.

