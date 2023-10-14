Fuel price concerns are back due to Middle East crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has brought back the concerns around fuel prices. Speaking at the G20 Presidency briefing at Marrakech, Morocco, Sitharaman said that many countries have raised their concerns regarding this.

“With the recent crisis in the Middle East, concerns on fuel are back again, the worries that many countries expressed. Concerns and uncertainties are about peace as a positive factor,” Sitharaman said.

The oil prices have gone up significantly since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict last week. It is now above $90 a barrel.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, added 5.7 per cent to settle at $90.89 a barrel on Friday, a price last reached before Hamas attacked Israel almost a week ago. The US marker West Texas Intermediate jumped 5.9 per cent to $87.69 a barrel.

Prices spiked after Israel’s military warned more than 1 million people to leave Gaza City and its outskirts and relocate to the south of the enclave, with what the UN said was a 24-hour deadline.

Sitharaman, who is at the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings 2023, said fuel concerns affecting food security aspects and impact on inflation, fragmentation of supply chains were the three major worries in the near future.

She added that despite the challenges there are clear indications that emerging economies will be the drivers of growth momentum globally.

“If there is growth happening significantly, it is in the emerging markets. The popular belief backed by data is that emerging economies will be an engine of growth for the world. There will be clear signals towards growth momentum, which will spread as a positive contagion to all other terrains. That will be one of the impacts that most of us are recognising,” she said.

When asked about the impact of high interest rates on investment flows, Sitharaman said high interest rates won’t be the only factor to influence investment, noting that emerging markets and developing countries are the engines of growth.

"...you have interest rates being high for sometime and long as it’s being foreseen. Because of that there can be an impact on investment flows between countries. However, because these sustained growth momentum is seen in emerging markets, investment flows are not going to be influenced only by interest rates remaining high and confine themselves to those locales where it is high,” she said.

Sitharaman also drew attention towards India's G20 Presidency. She said India's focus on the importance of multilateralism to move towards coordinated and consensus-based solutions to global challenges is need of the hour.

She also highlighted that in line with the evolving needs of the membership, the IMF's primary focus needs to be macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance.

The Union Finance Minister also underscored the importance of the IMF to remain well-capitalised through quota-based resources to remain central to the global financial safety net.

(With agency inputs)