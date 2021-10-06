Fuel prices today: Petrol nears Rs 103 per litre in Delhi; check out latest rates

Fuel prices have been hiked again today with petrol rates hiked by 26 paise-32 paise and diesel rates going up by 34 paise-37 paise. Fuel rates were last revised on October 5 (Tuesday).

After the recent upward revision, petrol is nearing the Rs 103 per litre mark and currently costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi, whereas diesel sells for Rs 91.42 per litre in the national capital. Petrol is inching closer to the Rs 109 per litre mark and currently sells for Rs 108.96 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 99.17 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol now costs Rs 103.65 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 100.49 per litre in Chennai respectively. While diesel sells for Rs 94.53 per litre in Kolkata, it costs Rs 95.93 per litre in Chennai.

State-backed oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis by factoring in value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel across different states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market for the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

PETROL, DIESEL RATES ACROSS MAJOR INDIAN CITIES ON OCTOBER 6, 2021

GLOBAL OIL PRICES

Global oil prices rose on October 6 (Wednesday) amid concerns about energy supply triggered due to signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets. Brent crude rose by 12 cents per barrel to $82.68 whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 13 cents per barrel to $79.18. Oil prices went up by over 50 per cent this year, adding to inflation-related pressures that could severely impact the post-COVID economic recovery of crude consuming nations like India and the US, Reuters reported.

