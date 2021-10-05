Fuel rates today: Petrol inches closer to Rs 109 per litre in Mumbai; check latest prices here

Petrol and diesel rates have reached psychological highs after recent revision by the state-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs). While petrol prices have shot up by 25 paise, diesel rates have increased by 30 paise. Fuel rates were kept unchanged on October 4 (Monday).

After the recent hike, petrol costs Rs 102.64 per litre in Delhi and diesel sells for Rs 91.07 per litre in the national capital. Petrol prices are nearing the Rs 109 per litre mark in Mumbai as petrol currently sells for Rs 108.67 per litre in India’s financial capital. Diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs 98.80 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in Chennai to settle at Rs 100.23 per litre whereas in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.36 per litre. Diesel rates reached Rs 94.17 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 95.59 per litre in Chennai respectively.

Petrol and diesel continue to be the costliest in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, which is located near the India-Pakistan border. A litre of petrol costs Rs 114.61 per litre and diesel sells for Rs 104.96 per litre here.

PETROL, DIESEL RATES ACROSS MAJOR CITIES ON OCTOBER 5, 2021 (TUESDAY)

State-backed oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices daily on the basis of the value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel by different states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

GLOBAL OIL PRICES TODAY

Oil prices dropped on Tuesday after OPEC and allied major oil producers decided to maintain restraint on supply. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies known as OPEC+ said that it would maintain its decision to increase oil supplies gradually ignoring requests by India and the US to boost oil output as the world economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude went down by 3 cents at $81.83 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 10 cents $77.52 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Petrol, diesel hiked for third-straight day; prices at all time-high

Also read: Petrol nears Rs 108 per litre mark in Mumbai; check latest rates here