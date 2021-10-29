G20 Summit, COP26 meet: All you need to know about PM Modi's Italy visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rome for the G20 summit today. This is the first visit to Rome by an Indian Prime Minister in around 12 years. He embarked on his journey early on Friday morning.

“PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Rome, will be his first visit to the Italian capital after assuming office. It’ll also be the first visit by an Indian PM to Rome in almost 12 years,” Indian ambassador to Italy Neena Malhotra said.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome, Italy. He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi.



The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi. pic.twitter.com/DuLRnjMv0t — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

The Prime Minister noted in his departing statement that India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances, Modi said India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity.

Here are top 10 points for PM Modi’s visit

1. The Prime Minister will visit Rome and the Vatican City during his tour from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

2. Hours after reaching Rome, PM Modi will be visiting the Gandhi statue at 3:30 pm (IST) and hold a bilateral meeting with the Italian PM Mario Draghi at 5:30 pm (IST).

3. The Prime Minister will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit from October 30-31 to discuss global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change. This is the first in-person G20 Summit since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

4. The Prime Minister will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

5. After this, he will visit Glasgow in the UK from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

6. Prime Minister Modi will meet leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

7. “Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, I will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). I will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS) on 1-2 November, 2021 along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world,” the Prime Minister’s departing statement read.

8. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity, PM Modi said.

9. “I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and inclusive growth,” the Prime Minister said.

10. He added that the COP26 summit will also provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental Organisation and explore possibilities for further accelerating India’s clean growth.

