G20 Summit in Bali LIVE: PM Modi meets French Prez Emmanuel Macron; visits mangrove forest

On Day 2 of the G20 Global Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron. This comes a day after PM Modi met US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PM Modi thanked the two leaders for their commitment to support India during its presidency.



Additionally, PM Modi also met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the margins of the summit on Day 1. The leaders are scheduled to meet on the second day to hold talks. The UK also green-lighted an immigration scheme that will approve 3,000 visas for young Indian professionals to work in the country every year for two years.



PM Modi also met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner. Sources told India Today that the two leaders briefly exchanged pleasantries. “The Indian Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping, who were both attending the G20 Dinner hosted by the Indonesian President, exchanged courtesies at the conclusion of the dinner,” say sources.



