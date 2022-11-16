G20 Summit in Bali LIVE: PM Modi meets French Prez Emmanuel Macron; visits mangrove forest

On Day 2 of the G20 Global Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron. This comes a day after PM Modi met US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PM Modi thanked the two leaders for their commitment to support India during its presidency.
Additionally, PM Modi also met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the margins of the summit on Day 1. The leaders are scheduled to meet on the second day to hold talks. The UK also green-lighted an immigration scheme that will approve 3,000 visas for young Indian professionals to work in the country every year for two years.
PM Modi also met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner. Sources told India Today that the two leaders briefly exchanged pleasantries. “The Indian Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping, who were both attending the G20 Dinner hosted by the Indonesian President, exchanged courtesies at the conclusion of the dinner,” say sources.
PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged greetings at the G20 dinner in Bali on Tuesday. This is the first time both leaders exchanged greetings since the tension broke out at the border in Ladakh in 2020.
Joko Widodo said that countries must 'stop the war' during the opening remarks at a meeting in G20 Summit. His statement comes amid fresh Russia-Poland tensions.
PM Modi and US President Joe Biden greet each other during an event at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest at the G20 Summit
in Bali.
PM Modi held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali.
"We condemn barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities & civilian infrastructure on Tuesday. We discussed explosion that took place in eastern part of Poland near border with Ukraine. We offer full support & assistance with Poland’s investigation... reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine & it's people as well as our readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks, even as G20 meets to deal with wider impacts of war," said NATO and G7 leaders in a joint statement.
PM Narendra Modi, US President Biden and other G20 leaders visit the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove forests in Bali. They planted trees on the second day of the G20 Summit in Bali.
