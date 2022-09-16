Gautam Adani briefly becomes 2nd richest person; falls back to third spot

Earlier in the day Gautam Adani was reported to have become the second richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List. However, he has now fallen to the third spot again. He has maintained the third spot, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index too.

Gautam Adani’s net worth had surpassed Bernard Arnault and family’s, who run luxury goods company, LVMH, today. His net worth was reported to have climbed to $155.7 billion, which is more than both Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. He was still a far second to Elon Musk, with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

However, the Chairman of the Adani Group has again fallen to the third spot. His net worth is now $152 billion, which is more than Jeff Bezos’ $149.7 billion, according to Forbes, but less than Arnault’s $153.2 billion.

According to Bloomberg index, Gautam Adani is closing in on Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $149 billion, while the Amazon founder, who is at the second spot, has a net worth of $150 billion.

Elon Musk is at the top spot in the Bloomberg index too with $264 billion.

India’s second richest man, Mukesh Ambani has been placed on the 8th spot by Bloomberg with a net worth of $91 billion, while Forbes has placed him on the 8th spot with $92 billion.

Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are the only two Asians in the top 10 of both Bloomberg and Forbes’ lists.

Even so, Adani is the only Asian so far to have climbed to the top three of the wealthiest individuals in the world.

Also read: $7 billion away! Gautam Adani can soon replace Jeff Bezos as world's second richest person

Also read: Gautam Adani first Indian to be among three richest individuals globally; total net worth reaches $137 bn