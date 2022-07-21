Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates as the 4th richest person: Forbes list

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been ranked as the fourth richest person in the world by Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List. The list shows Adani with a net worth of $115.4 billion, while Bill Gates’ net worth stood at $104.6 billion.

Gates is believed to have slipped in the rankings after he announced that he would donate $20 billion from his wealth to his non-profit organisation.

Around the same time, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, along with Israel’s Gadot Group, won the tender to privatise Israel’s second largest port of Haifa for $1.18 billion. Adani Ports and Gadot Group’s shareholding in the consortium is in a 70:30 ratio.

Adani has been named one of the richest people in the world, after Elon Musk, who tops the list with $235.8 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault and family, who has a net worth of $155.2 billion, and Jeff Bezos with hi $148.4 billion.

Mukesh Ambani has been ranked by the Forbes list on the tenth spot with a net worth of $89.8 billion.

The richest woman on the list is L’Oreal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family with a net worth of $71 billion. She is placed on the 15th spot.

However, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is still trailing Gates. According to the list, Adani is ranked fifth with $111 billion, while Gates is on the fourth spot with a net worth of $116 billion. Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the 11th spot with a net worth of $88.5 billion.

