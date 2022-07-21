scorecardresearch
Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates as the 4th richest person: Forbes list

Bill Gates is believed to have slipped in the Forbes rankings after his recent announcement that he would donate $20 billion of his personal wealth to his non-profit organisation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been ranked as the fourth richest person in the world by Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List. The list shows Adani with a net worth of $115.4 billion, while Bill Gates’ net worth stood at $104.6 billion.

Gates is believed to have slipped in the rankings after he announced that he would donate $20 billion from his wealth to his non-profit organisation.

Around the same time, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, along with Israel’s Gadot Group, won the tender to privatise Israel’s second largest port of Haifa for $1.18 billion. Adani Ports and Gadot Group’s shareholding in the consortium is in a 70:30 ratio.

Adani has been named one of the richest people in the world, after Elon Musk, who tops the list with $235.8 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault and family, who has a net worth of $155.2 billion, and Jeff Bezos with hi $148.4 billion.

Mukesh Ambani has been ranked by the Forbes list on the tenth spot with a net worth of $89.8 billion.

The richest woman on the list is L’Oreal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family with a net worth of $71 billion. She is placed on the 15th spot.

However, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is still trailing Gates. According to the list, Adani is ranked fifth with $111 billion, while Gates is on the fourth spot with a net worth of $116 billion. Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the 11th spot with a net worth of $88.5 billion.

Also read: Adani-Gadot consortium wins bid for Israel's second largest port facility

