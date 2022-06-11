GDP growth projection for FY23 is 7%, says former Finance Secy Subhash Chandra Garg

In the backdrop of rating agencies slashing India’s GDP forecast owing to geopolitical tension, rising inflation and hardening of commodity prices, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg believes that the GDP for the FY23 would be around 7 per cent.

“The GDP projection of 7 per cent would be an optimistic kind of an estimate unless there are policy blunders,” Garg adds further. The GDP projection by Garg is lesser than the growth projection of 7.5 per cent by the World Bank and 7.2 per cent by the RBI. On the other hand, OECD has slashed the GDP forecast to 6.9 per cent while IMF projected GDP growth of 9.2 per cent for India. According to Garg, his estimation is based on the behaviour of the economy.

According to him, RBI has been quite late to play catch up as far as raising interest rates to tackle inflation are concerned. He added, “RBI has multiple objectives to serve, my sense they are definitely late in recognising inflation, in my judgment, it is the investment cycle inflation that is not captured by CPI it is captured better by WPI which was very high despite that RBI, in February said that the retail inflation would be around 4.5 per cent for the whole year and in as late as April they said it would 5.7 per cent, now in June they are raising it to 6.7 per cent.”

"Think of a situation where central bank revises inflation forecast by 50 per cent in four months. I don’t think RBI was not seeing the inflation it was not willing to recognise the writing on the wall. It was hoping something will happen, now they have raised it to 6.7 per cent which is also not the representative of the real inflation, the real inflation is somewhere around 10-11 per cent in the economy," Garg added.

He believes that RBI took up a contradictory policy stance in the last policy by raising the repo rate by 50 bps but kept liquidity in surplus. Talking about the inflation trajectory going forward, he said, “Inflation would aggravate a bit to 8 per cent, maybe in next couple of months inflation will peak and will start coming down, but it will stay elevated for about a year and a half.” However, in the backdrop of a flurry of growth forecasts and inflation projections, we will have to wait and watch to see how inflation and growth pan out going forward.