 German avionics to power digital brain of India’s electric air taxi  

The ePlane company, India’s leading developer of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced that German HENSOLDT Avionics will power its flagship aircraft with a "digital nervous system" for safety and operational efficiency in dense urban environments.

This integration forms part of the aircraft e200X transition from subscale to full-scale prototype development. The partnership focuses on the procurement and integration of an extended suite of avionics that will serve as the eyes and ears of the e200x.

"Building a certifiable eVTOL requires the flawless integration of highly advanced subsystems into a single, harmonious platform. By partnering with HENSOLDT, we aren't just buying components; we are integrating a legacy of aviation safety into the DNA of the e200x. This avionics suite provides the comprehensive situational awareness required to operate safely in dense urban environments”, said Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder & Technical Lead, The ePlane Company

HENSOLDT’s technology delivers following critical functions.

EuroNav 7 NG, a digital moving map, ensures the e200x navigates complex cityscapes with precision, providing advanced moving maps and mission management that deliver total situational awareness within the urban canyon.

CaviSight, visual landing aid, offers video and enhanced vision capabilities that manage camera feeds, provides enhanced intelligence, giving pilots a clear, augmented view and assistance during the most critical phases of flight—take-off and landing.

RF1 Smart Antenna, collision avoidance, enables cooperative traffic awareness, actively warning the pilot of other aircraft in the vicinity; a crucial feature for the busy skies of tomorrow.

CaviConnect, secure connectivity, ensures a secure, robust datalink between the aircraft and ground stations, enabling the real-time data exchange critical for fleet management and continuous health monitoring.

ePlane’s engineers are working in tandem with HENSOLDT to seamlessly integrate these systems, ensuring they seamlessly match the unique flight profile and operational demands of the e200x. This integration supports the e200X certification program under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), following the internal design freeze of the aircraft’s avionics architecture.

“We are proud to support ePlane in their mission to alleviate urban congestion. Our avionics are designed for the most demanding missions, and the operational profile of an eVTOL in India is the ultimate proving ground. Together, we are defining the standards for situational awareness in the Advanced Air Mobility sector”, said Michael Groeninger, Managing Director, HENSOLDT Avionics GmbH