Goa’s Curlies was being demolished when Supreme Court stayed order

The Goa government had begun the demolition exercise of Goa’s famous Curlies restaurant located at Anjuna beach, before the Supreme Court stayed the order. The apex court issued the stay on the condition that no commercial activity would take place in the restaurant.

Earlier in the day the government began demolishing the restaurant at 7:30 am over violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. The restaurant was built in a ‘no development zone’ in violation of the CRZ norms. The restaurant failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 2016 demolition order of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

Visuals from Curlies restaurant in Goa after Supreme Court stayed demolition subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place in the restaurant pic.twitter.com/mB5SJAEjGF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The bench of NGT disposed of the petition filed by the restaurant management and upheld the order of GCZMA on September 6. The district administration issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze Curlies on Friday.

The restaurant was also recently in the news after Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat was found partying in the restaurant hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was one of the people who were arrested in the Phogat death case. He was eventually granted bail.

According to police, Phogat was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death on August 23.

The next date of hearing is September 16.

