Gold edged lower on Friday but prices were still set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the dollar receding from two-decade highs and mounting concerns over U.S. economic growth revived safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,838.81 per ounce, tracking a slight uptick in the dollar on the day. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30.

Gold prices have climbed about 1.5% this week.