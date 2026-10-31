Gold prices fall to lowest since July: Is China's offshore capital crackdown triggering selling?

However, changing investor behaviour, particularly in China, could be another factor behind the weakness.

Is China triggering gold selling?

In its latest market commentary, Swiss wealth management firm Julius Baer said one possible explanation for gold's recent weakness could be investors, particularly in China, selling their gold holdings to raise cash amid the country's crackdown on offshore capital.

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Such selling could add to downward pressure on international bullion prices, particularly if investors liquidate existing holdings rather than make fresh purchases. However, Julius Baer noted that the source of the selling remains somewhat unclear and that the decline cannot be fully explained by conventional factors such as a stronger US dollar or rising bond yields.

China is an important participant in the global gold market, both as a consumer and through investment demand. Changes in Chinese investor behaviour can therefore influence international prices. Whether the recent selling represents temporary liquidity needs or a more sustained shift in investment preferences remains to be seen.

Why are higher oil prices hurting gold?

Rising crude oil prices and persistent inflation concerns are also weighing on bullion. According to Reuters, stronger-than-expected US GDP growth and accelerating inflation in September have reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again.

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US GDP expanded more than expected in the previous quarter, while higher gasoline and other commodity costs pushed inflation upwards. This has strengthened expectations of a possible rate hike in December.

Higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive because the metal does not generate interest income. When bonds and other interest-bearing assets offer higher returns, investors may shift money away from non-yielding assets such as gold.

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Crude oil prices have also remained elevated amid supply concerns linked to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. An attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz highlighted the risks to global energy supplies, adding to inflationary concerns.

Can gold recover to $5,000?

Despite the near-term weakness, the longer-term outlook is not necessarily negative. Julius Baer continues to see structural support for gold from rising government debt, increasing interest payment burdens and continued central bank purchases.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo also suggested that gold could climb to $5,000 or higher next year, arguing that the US Federal Reserve may eventually have to resume cutting interest rates and inflation pressures could ease.

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For investors, the recent correction highlights the difference between gold's short-term price movements and its longer-term role as a portfolio diversifier. While further profit-booking could keep prices volatile, central bank demand and concerns about global debt levels could continue to support the precious metal.

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