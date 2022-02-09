Government has no business to do business: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that government has no business to be in business.

Responding to a question about people saying BJP is turning into a socialist party, the prime minister, in an interview to news agency ANI, said that his party trusts the people of the country and believes that the government should make policies that help people grow. However, it has no business to be in business.

"Government has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses and toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, to think about the small farmers. This is my priority," Modi said.

If somebody calls this socialism, then he accepts it, he said. The prime minister also hit out at opposition parties saying they indulge in "fake socialism" while they are just about dynasty.

(More details to follow.)

