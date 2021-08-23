Govt, ADB sign $500 mn loan pact to build 2 new metro lines in Bengaluru

The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed a $500 million loan agreement in order to expand the metro rail network in Bengaluru with the construction of two new metro lines totalling 56 km in length.

The project will include the construction of two new most elevated metro lines along Outer Ring Road and National Highway 44 between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport with 30 stations. These are expected to help decongest traffic in the city and provide seamless connectivity to the airport, noted a Finance Ministry statement.

"The new metro lines will further strengthen safe, affordable and green mobility in Bengaluru, having positive impact on enhancing quality of life, sustainable growth in urban habitat and livelihood opportunities," said Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission, stated the project supports the urban transformation of Bengaluru into a more livable and sustainable city. This transformation will take place via support to urban public transport and urban development with concepts of transit-oriented development (TOD) and multi-modal integration (MMI). "The project will bring various benefits including road de-congestion, better urban livability and environmental improvement," he said.

The TOD-based urban development model is expected to target realigning growth and increase the city's economic productivity by creating higher density, compact, mixed use, mixed income, safe, and resource-efficient and inclusive neighbourhoods.

The statement said the TOD model is aimed towards raising land values along these corridors and generating capital revenues for the state. "While MMI will aim to provide people-oriented, environment-friendly solutions and a safe, total mobility solution for all Bangalore residents through the seamless integration of different modes of public transport," the Ministry said.

ADB will also provide an additional $2 million technical assistance grant, which will help Karnataka formulate urban development plans and their implementing frameworks. These will be focused on TOD and multi-model integration.

"The grant will also be used to strengthen the capacity of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and other state agencies to implement these initiatives," the statement said.

