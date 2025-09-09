Business Today
Govt allows use of old MRPs till Dec, but firms must pass on GST cuts

The order also clarifies that old packaging material printed prior to GST changes may be used until the end of December or until stocks are exhausted, whichever is earlier, provided corrections are made to display the updated MRP.

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 9, 2025 6:08 PM IST
Govt allows use of old MRPs till Dec, but firms must pass on GST cutsFirms can declare the revised retail sale price on unsold stock

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has permitted manufacturers, packers and importers to continue selling products with old MRPs and packaging until December 31, 2025, following the recent GST rate cuts. However, companies have been mandated to declare revised lower prices and ensure that consumers benefit immediately from the tax reductions.

According to a notification issued under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, firms can declare the revised retail sale price (MRP) on unsold stock through stamping, stickers, or online printing. The original MRP must continue to be displayed, and the revised price cannot exceed the extent of tax increase or decrease due to GST changes.

The circular further directs companies to make at least two advertisements in newspapers about the revised prices and notify dealers, distributors, and the Legal Metrology Department.

Published on: Sep 9, 2025 6:06 PM IST
