Govt approves release of Rs 7,274 cr to 23 states for disaster relief

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of the second instalment of the Central government's share of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 72,274.40 crore, in advance, to 23 states. Under this second instalment, an amount of Rs 1,599.20 crore has already been released, in advance, to five states.

In an official statement, the Home Ministry stated that the state governments will now have an amount of Rs 23,186.40 crore in their SDRF including the state's share, during the financial year 2021-22. This will be in addition to the amount of opening balance available in the states' SDRF.

This step of the Central government will enable state governments to meet the expenses for granting ex-gratia to the next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19 and for providing relief on other notified calamities.

Earlier, in an order issued on September 25, 2021, the Narendra Modi-led government had revised the items and norms of assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The Center had made a provision for grant of ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19.

This enabling provision in the SDRF norms has been made so as to implement the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on September 11 in compliance with the order passed by the Supreme Court on June 30.

